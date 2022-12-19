Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Invests $62,000 in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DTE. Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 2,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $129,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,099,000 after acquiring an additional 5,989 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $292,000. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. 73.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DTE. Guggenheim reduced their target price on DTE Energy from $145.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup reduced their target price on DTE Energy from $146.00 to $139.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on DTE Energy from $128.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Mizuho boosted their target price on DTE Energy from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on DTE Energy from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.00.

DTE Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DTE stock opened at $115.82 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $22.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.08. DTE Energy has a 12-month low of $100.64 and a 12-month high of $140.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 5.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

DTE Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th will be issued a $0.952 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $3.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. This is a boost from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.25%.

DTE Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.