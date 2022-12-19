Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Invests $71,000 in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 115,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,160,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Lynch & Associates IN grew its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 56,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,523,000 after buying an additional 2,081 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at $1,468,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 26.1% during the second quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period.
iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Stock Performance
ITOT stock opened at $85.00 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $85.83 and its 200 day moving average is $86.91. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $77.44 and a one year high of $108.15.
