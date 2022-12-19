Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Invests $80,000 in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OKE. Cowa LLC boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 9,775.0% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,324,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,761,000 after buying an additional 5,270,510 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in ONEOK by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,825,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,318,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,647 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in ONEOK by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,774,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,656,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,147 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in ONEOK by 438.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,001,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,292,000 after purchasing an additional 815,023 shares during the period. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC bought a new position in ONEOK in the 2nd quarter worth $38,113,000. 66.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on OKE shares. Citigroup started coverage on ONEOK in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised ONEOK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $68.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ONEOK in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on ONEOK from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on ONEOK from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.91.

ONEOK Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of OKE stock opened at $64.49 on Monday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.50 and a 12-month high of $75.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.73.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 26.46% and a net margin of 7.10%. Equities research analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st were given a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.80%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.89%.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

