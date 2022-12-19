Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Makes New $67,000 Investment in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 19.6% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 54,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,586,000 after buying an additional 8,914 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the second quarter worth $33,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the first quarter worth $16,895,000. Moreno Evelyn V acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the first quarter worth $328,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 410.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 331,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,062,000 after buying an additional 266,307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.46% of the company’s stock.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Performance

Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at $93.45 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of $83.63 and a 12-month high of $119.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.84.

Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 26th will be given a dividend of $0.9832 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 25th. This represents a $3.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 43.02%.

RY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$143.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Barclays initiated coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$148.00 to C$147.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$145.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.09.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

