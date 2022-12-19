Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Purchases New Shares in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RDVY. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 35.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 172,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,438,000 after buying an additional 45,140 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 9,770 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $281,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,848,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,942,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,443 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RDVY opened at $44.08 on Monday. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1-year low of $38.34 and a 1-year high of $53.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.25.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.218 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%.

