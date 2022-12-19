Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Purchases New Shares in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 521 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 6.0% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 18,173 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter valued at $3,302,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 20.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,379 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $5,681,000 after acquiring an additional 6,608 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter valued at $1,939,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 17.3% in the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 8,942 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NXPI. Barclays cut shares of NXP Semiconductors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $200.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.00.

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $163.72 on Monday. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $132.08 and a 52 week high of $234.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $159.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.87.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 20.62% and a return on equity of 52.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.845 per share. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 33.67%.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

