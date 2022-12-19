Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Purchases New Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $36,000.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

IJS opened at $90.83 on Monday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $82.09 and a 12-month high of $108.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.37.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.