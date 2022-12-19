Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Purchases New Stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,249 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 6.9% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 19,668 shares of the airline’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 7.5% during the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 6,908 shares of the airline’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 91.7% during the second quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 23,892 shares of the airline’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 11,430 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 465.6% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 128,864 shares of the airline’s stock worth $4,655,000 after acquiring an additional 106,079 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. 76.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Southwest Airlines news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.87, for a total value of $87,457.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,046 shares in the company, valued at $818,058.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LUV shares. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.43.

NYSE:LUV opened at $37.28 on Monday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a twelve month low of $30.20 and a twelve month high of $50.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.68 and a 200-day moving average of $37.18. The firm has a market cap of $22.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.07.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The airline reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

