Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Purchases Shares of 256 KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of KLA by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,198,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,977,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579,926 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of KLA by 1,128.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,556,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $496,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430,140 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of KLA by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,618,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $835,425,000 after acquiring an additional 543,345 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of KLA by 128.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 921,422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $337,296,000 after buying an additional 517,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of KLA by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,598,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,245,843,000 after buying an additional 274,070 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KLAC opened at $385.54 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $346.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $343.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $250.20 and a 52 week high of $457.12. The company has a market capitalization of $54.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.37.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.22 by $0.84. KLA had a return on equity of 120.41% and a net margin of 33.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 24.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.49%.

In related news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total transaction of $1,010,672.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,917,117.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total transaction of $1,010,672.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,917,117.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian Lorig sold 3,127 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $1,250,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,911,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on KLA from $289.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $370.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Barclays decreased their price target on KLA from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on KLA from $350.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on KLA in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.28.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

