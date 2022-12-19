Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Takes Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 504 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 68.2% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 286 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 52.1% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 292 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Paychex news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 298 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total transaction of $33,095.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,804,281.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Stock Performance

NASDAQ PAYX opened at $115.96 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.21, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.98. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.66 and a twelve month high of $141.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 44.87% and a net margin of 30.38%. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price target on Paychex to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Paychex to $134.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Paychex from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Cowen upped their target price on Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Paychex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.42.

About Paychex

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

See Also

