Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 185.5% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

VXF opened at $134.03 on Monday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12-month low of $123.74 and a 12-month high of $185.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $136.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.34.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

