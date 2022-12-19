Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Holdings Lifted by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb increased its holdings in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 206 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $1,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HUBB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 133.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,875,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $513,565,000 after buying an additional 1,646,170 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 133.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,543,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $283,646,000 after buying an additional 883,272 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Hubbell by 33.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,056,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $561,718,000 after purchasing an additional 770,517 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Hubbell by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,750,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $872,956,000 after purchasing an additional 149,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Hubbell by 1,817.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 143,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,361,000 after purchasing an additional 135,961 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Insider Transactions at Hubbell

In other news, CFO William R. Sperry sold 18,878 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.69, for a total value of $4,524,867.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,292 shares in the company, valued at $11,095,729.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hubbell Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HUBB opened at $232.68 on Monday. Hubbell Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $170.21 and a fifty-two week high of $263.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $241.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $217.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 11.57%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 10.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hubbell Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Hubbell’s payout ratio is presently 43.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Hubbell from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Hubbell from $220.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Hubbell from $196.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wolfe Research cut Hubbell from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Hubbell from $200.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.33.

Hubbell Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.