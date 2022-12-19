Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.80.
Separately, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.
Hydrofarm Holdings Group Stock Performance
NASDAQ:HYFM opened at $1.84 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.44 and its 200-day moving average is $3.12. The stock has a market cap of $83.11 million, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 2.10. Hydrofarm Holdings Group has a 1-year low of $1.73 and a 1-year high of $29.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.
About Hydrofarm Holdings Group
Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.
