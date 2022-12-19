Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.80.

Separately, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HYFM opened at $1.84 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.44 and its 200-day moving average is $3.12. The stock has a market cap of $83.11 million, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 2.10. Hydrofarm Holdings Group has a 1-year low of $1.73 and a 1-year high of $29.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Hydrofarm Holdings Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 45.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 2,054.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 6,881 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 38.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 3,184 shares in the last quarter. 53.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

