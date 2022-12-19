IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) Stock Holdings Lifted by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,150 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in IMAX were worth $694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IMAX by 179.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,736,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758,075 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IMAX during the first quarter worth approximately $5,313,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IMAX by 30.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 959,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,169,000 after purchasing an additional 223,813 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IMAX by 16.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,540,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,012,000 after purchasing an additional 212,370 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of IMAX by 338.2% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 208,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,522,000 after purchasing an additional 160,961 shares during the period. 77.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IMAX alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on IMAX. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of IMAX from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of IMAX from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of IMAX in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IMAX in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of IMAX from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.86.

IMAX Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of IMAX stock opened at $14.71 on Monday. IMAX Co. has a 1 year low of $12.13 and a 1 year high of $21.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $823.36 million, a P/E ratio of -54.48 and a beta of 1.27.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. IMAX had a negative net margin of 4.92% and a negative return on equity of 2.98%. The business had revenue of $68.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. IMAX’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that IMAX Co. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO Denny Tu sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.26, for a total transaction of $103,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 9,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,606.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 22.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IMAX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers cinematic solution through proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and specialized equipment. The company offers IMAX Digital Re-Mastering (DMR), a proprietary technology that digitally enhances the image resolution, visual clarity, and sound quality of motion picture films for projection on IMAX screens; IMAX theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; and digital projection systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IMAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.