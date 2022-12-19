Infobird Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:IFBD) Short Interest Down 8.7% in November

Infobird Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:IFBD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 40,700 shares, a drop of 8.7% from the November 15th total of 44,600 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 369,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Infobird Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IFBD opened at $0.79 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.68. Infobird has a 1-year low of $0.57 and a 1-year high of $6.60.

Get Infobird alerts:

Infobird Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Infobird Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, operates as a software-as-a-service (SaaS) provider of artificial intelligence (AI) enabled customer engagement solutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers customer relationship management cloud-based services, such as SaaS and business process outsourcing services to its clients.

Receive News & Ratings for Infobird Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infobird and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.