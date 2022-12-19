Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) and United Health Products (OTCMKTS:UEEC) Head to Head Comparison

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Rating) and United Health Products (OTCMKTS:UEEC – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Inogen and United Health Products’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inogen $358.00 million 1.32 -$6.33 million ($2.20) -9.40 United Health Products N/A N/A -$30.55 million ($0.01) -25.50

Inogen has higher revenue and earnings than United Health Products. United Health Products is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Inogen, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

97.7% of Inogen shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Inogen shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Inogen and United Health Products, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inogen 0 1 1 0 2.50 United Health Products 0 0 0 0 N/A

Inogen currently has a consensus target price of $29.33, indicating a potential upside of 41.84%. Given Inogen’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Inogen is more favorable than United Health Products.

Risk and Volatility

Inogen has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United Health Products has a beta of -0.31, suggesting that its stock price is 131% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Inogen and United Health Products’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inogen -13.69% -11.02% -8.31% United Health Products N/A N/A -1,621.87%

Summary

Inogen beats United Health Products on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Inogen

(Get Rating)

Inogen, Inc., a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions. The company offers Inogen One, a portable device that concentrate the air around the patient to provide a single source of supplemental oxygen; Inogen At Home stationary oxygen concentrators; Inogen Tidal Assist Ventilators, as well as related accessories. The company also rents its products directly to patients. Inogen, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Goleta, California.

About United Health Products

(Get Rating)

United Health Products, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets hemostatic gauze products for the healthcare and wound care sectors in the United States. The company offers HemoStyp hemostatic gauze products to absorb exudate/drainage from superficial wounds, as well as helps in controlling bleeding. It serves hospitals and surgery centers, clinics and physicians, military medical care providers, hemodialysis centers, assisted living and nursing homes, and veterinary hospitals; and EMS, fire departments, and other first responders, as well as dental, oral, and maxillofacial surgery offices. The company was formerly known as United EcoEnergy Corp. and changed its name to United Health Products, Inc. in September 2010. United Health Products, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Henderson, Nevada.

