Insider Buying: Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) CEO Buys $200,000.00 in Stock

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) CEO Jay Farner purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,914,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,318,456. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jay Farner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 8th, Jay Farner acquired 23,600 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.45 per share, with a total value of $199,420.00.

On Friday, December 2nd, Jay Farner bought 24,000 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.32 per share, for a total transaction of $199,680.00.

On Wednesday, November 30th, Jay Farner purchased 25,300 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.89 per share, with a total value of $199,617.00.

On Monday, November 28th, Jay Farner purchased 26,400 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.56 per share, for a total transaction of $199,584.00.

On Friday, November 25th, Jay Farner acquired 25,900 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.71 per share, with a total value of $199,689.00.

On Thursday, November 17th, Jay Farner bought 26,800 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.49 per share, for a total transaction of $200,732.00.

On Tuesday, November 15th, Jay Farner purchased 23,600 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.49 per share, with a total value of $200,364.00.

On Wednesday, November 9th, Jay Farner acquired 30,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.48 per share, for a total transaction of $197,640.00.

On Monday, November 7th, Jay Farner bought 32,100 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.23 per share, with a total value of $199,983.00.

On Friday, November 4th, Jay Farner purchased 31,600 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.32 per share, for a total transaction of $199,712.00.

Rocket Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RKT opened at $7.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 11.69 and a quick ratio of 11.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.84. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.97 and a 1-year high of $15.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Rocket Companies ( NYSE:RKT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Rocket Companies had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 1.41%. On average, research analysts expect that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RKT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $7.25 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Argus downgraded Rocket Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. UBS Group set a $8.00 price target on Rocket Companies in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Rocket Companies from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rocket Companies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in Rocket Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $108,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Rocket Companies by 60.9% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 390,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,465,000 after purchasing an additional 147,682 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Rocket Companies by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 19,038 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Rocket Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. 4.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rocket Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

