Insider Buying: Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY) CEO Acquires 4,284 Shares of Stock

Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Rating) CEO R David Spreng acquired 4,284 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.67 per share, with a total value of $54,278.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,301,601.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

R David Spreng also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 14th, R David Spreng acquired 7,705 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.75 per share, with a total value of $90,533.75.

Runway Growth Finance Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RWAY opened at $12.11 on Monday. Runway Growth Finance Corp. has a one year low of $10.76 and a one year high of $14.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.09 and a 200-day moving average of $12.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $490.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.71.

Runway Growth Finance Increases Dividend

Runway Growth Finance ( NASDAQ:RWAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Runway Growth Finance had a net margin of 37.01% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The company had revenue of $27.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.82 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Runway Growth Finance Corp. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from Runway Growth Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 7th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.89%. Runway Growth Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 173.50%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Runway Growth Finance by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,144,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,255,000 after acquiring an additional 255,383 shares during the last quarter. Ares Management LLC boosted its stake in Runway Growth Finance by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 949,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,895,000 after acquiring an additional 76,409 shares during the last quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP boosted its stake in Runway Growth Finance by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 291,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,319,000 after acquiring an additional 70,825 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Runway Growth Finance by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 201,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,736,000 after acquiring an additional 11,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Runway Growth Finance by 93.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 48,177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RWAY shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Runway Growth Finance from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Runway Growth Finance from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Hovde Group lifted their price target on shares of Runway Growth Finance to $14.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Runway Growth Finance Company Profile

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in senior-secured loans to late stage and growth companies. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the technology, life sciences, healthcare and information services, business services and select consumer services and products sectors.

Featured Articles

