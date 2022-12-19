Insider Buying: United States Antimony Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY) Director Purchases 119,201 Shares of Stock

United States Antimony Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY – Get Rating) Director Gary C. Evans bought 119,201 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.45 per share, for a total transaction of $53,640.45. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 835,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,857.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

United States Antimony Stock Performance

UAMY stock opened at $0.48 on Monday. United States Antimony Co. has a fifty-two week low of $0.32 and a fifty-two week high of $0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 18.25 and a quick ratio of 17.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet raised United States Antimony from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th.

Institutional Trading of United States Antimony

About United States Antimony

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UAMY. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in United States Antimony in the first quarter worth about $88,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in United States Antimony by 1,211.5% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 135,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 125,023 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in United States Antimony in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in United States Antimony by 56.0% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 97,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in United States Antimony in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

United States Antimony Corporation produces and sells antimony, silver, gold, and zeolite products in the United States and Canada. The company's Antimony division offers antimony oxide that is primarily used in conjunction with a halogen to form a synergistic flame retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper.

