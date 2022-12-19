Insider Buying: United States Antimony Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY) Director Purchases 119,201 Shares of Stock

United States Antimony Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY – Get Rating) Director Gary C. Evans bought 119,201 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.45 per share, for a total transaction of $53,640.45. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 835,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,857.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
United States Antimony Stock Performance
UAMY stock opened at $0.48 on Monday. United States Antimony Co. has a fifty-two week low of $0.32 and a fifty-two week high of $0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 18.25 and a quick ratio of 17.60.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, TheStreet raised United States Antimony from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th.
Institutional Trading of United States Antimony
About United States Antimony
United States Antimony Corporation produces and sells antimony, silver, gold, and zeolite products in the United States and Canada. The company's Antimony division offers antimony oxide that is primarily used in conjunction with a halogen to form a synergistic flame retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on United States Antimony (UAMY)
- How Do Chipmakers Stack Up When It Comes To Growth?
- Is AMC Entertainment Stock Worth Taking Down Here?
- Is it Time to Take a Bite into Domino’s Pizza?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/12 – 12/16
- Which Two Bluechip Tech Companies Have Raised Their Guidance?
Receive News & Ratings for United States Antimony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Antimony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.