Insider Selling: Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) CAO Sells 7,963 Shares of Stock

Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Rating) CAO Amir Cohen sold 7,963 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.55, for a total value of $36,231.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 138,728 shares in the company, valued at $631,212.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Amir Cohen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 6th, Amir Cohen sold 1,659 shares of Blade Air Mobility stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.91, for a total value of $6,486.69.

Blade Air Mobility Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:BLDE opened at $4.09 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $293.06 million, a P/E ratio of -22.72 and a beta of 0.62. Blade Air Mobility, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.45 and a 12-month high of $9.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.94.

Institutional Trading of Blade Air Mobility

Blade Air Mobility ( NASDAQ:BLDE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $45.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.37 million. Blade Air Mobility had a negative return on equity of 13.00% and a negative net margin of 8.43%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Blade Air Mobility, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Blade Air Mobility during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blade Air Mobility during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Blade Air Mobility during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BLDE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Blade Air Mobility from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Blade Air Mobility from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

About Blade Air Mobility

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States. It provides its services through charter and by-the-seat flights using helicopters, jets, turboprops, and amphibious seaplanes. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

