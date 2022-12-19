Insider Selling: CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) EVP Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Get Rating) EVP Cole G. Carter sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.62, for a total transaction of $58,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 197,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,292,045. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

CoreCivic Stock Down 1.3 %

CoreCivic stock opened at $11.40 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.69. CoreCivic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.39 and a fifty-two week high of $14.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Get CoreCivic alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CXW. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in CoreCivic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,889,000. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in CoreCivic by 6.6% in the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 8,492,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,860,000 after buying an additional 528,657 shares in the last quarter. Flat Footed LLC lifted its stake in CoreCivic by 27.0% in the third quarter. Flat Footed LLC now owns 1,882,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,637,000 after buying an additional 399,873 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in CoreCivic by 71.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 907,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,132,000 after buying an additional 378,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in CoreCivic by 137.8% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 580,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,135,000 after buying an additional 336,635 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CoreCivic Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of CoreCivic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th.

(Get Rating)

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CoreCivic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreCivic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.