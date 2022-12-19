Insider Selling: CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) EVP Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Get Rating) EVP Cole G. Carter sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.62, for a total transaction of $58,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 197,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,292,045. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
CoreCivic Stock Down 1.3 %
CoreCivic stock opened at $11.40 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.69. CoreCivic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.39 and a fifty-two week high of $14.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CXW. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in CoreCivic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,889,000. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in CoreCivic by 6.6% in the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 8,492,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,860,000 after buying an additional 528,657 shares in the last quarter. Flat Footed LLC lifted its stake in CoreCivic by 27.0% in the third quarter. Flat Footed LLC now owns 1,882,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,637,000 after buying an additional 399,873 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in CoreCivic by 71.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 907,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,132,000 after buying an additional 378,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in CoreCivic by 137.8% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 580,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,135,000 after buying an additional 336,635 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.46% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
CoreCivic Company Profile
CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.
