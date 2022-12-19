Insider Selling: Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Insider Sells 849 Shares of Stock

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) insider Jeanna Steele sold 849 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total value of $26,582.19. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 154,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,837,551.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Jeanna Steele also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 6th, Jeanna Steele sold 2,815 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total value of $82,873.60.

On Monday, September 19th, Jeanna Steele sold 799 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.03, for a total value of $29,586.97.

Shares of NASDAQ:RUN opened at $29.16 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Sunrun Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.80 and a 1 year high of $39.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.53. The firm has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.56 and a beta of 2.20.

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.97. Sunrun had a return on equity of 1.23% and a net margin of 3.35%. The business had revenue of $631.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sunrun Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RUN shares. StockNews.com upgraded Sunrun to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Sunrun in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Sunrun from $59.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Sunrun from $79.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Sunrun from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sunrun currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.63.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RUN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Sunrun by 10.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,196 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after buying an additional 3,786 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Sunrun by 7.3% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 36,259 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 2,454 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Sunrun by 9.2% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 37,684 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 3,163 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Sunrun by 2,154.3% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 15,735 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 15,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Sunrun by 11.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 174,884 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,311,000 after buying an additional 18,076 shares during the last quarter. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

