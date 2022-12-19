Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.36.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on INSM shares. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Insmed from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Insmed to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Insmed in a research report on Friday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Insmed in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Insmed from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th.

In related news, Director Melvin Md Sharoky purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.53 per share, for a total transaction of $350,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 281,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,926,298.13. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Melvin Md Sharoky purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.53 per share, for a total transaction of $350,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 281,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,926,298.13. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Roger Adsett sold 11,855 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.80, for a total transaction of $222,874.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 134,127 shares in the company, valued at $2,521,587.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Insmed by 2.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,222,623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $319,910,000 after acquiring an additional 364,362 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Insmed by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,353,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $244,564,000 after buying an additional 106,326 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in Insmed by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,797,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,895,000 after buying an additional 242,092 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG grew its position in Insmed by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,551,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,467,000 after buying an additional 30,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairmount Funds Management LLC grew its position in Insmed by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 1,948,784 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,796,000 after buying an additional 635,177 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of INSM stock opened at $19.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.24, a current ratio of 4.59 and a quick ratio of 4.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.44. Insmed has a 1-year low of $16.41 and a 1-year high of $28.94.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $67.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.02 million. Insmed had a negative return on equity of 319.03% and a negative net margin of 179.37%. On average, analysts predict that Insmed will post -3.65 EPS for the current year.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

