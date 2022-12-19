Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.36.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on INSM shares. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Insmed from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Insmed to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Insmed in a research report on Friday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Insmed in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Insmed from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th.
Insider Buying and Selling at Insmed
In related news, Director Melvin Md Sharoky purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.53 per share, for a total transaction of $350,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 281,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,926,298.13. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Melvin Md Sharoky purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.53 per share, for a total transaction of $350,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 281,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,926,298.13. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Roger Adsett sold 11,855 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.80, for a total transaction of $222,874.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 134,127 shares in the company, valued at $2,521,587.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Insmed
Insmed Trading Down 1.8 %
Shares of INSM stock opened at $19.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.24, a current ratio of 4.59 and a quick ratio of 4.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.44. Insmed has a 1-year low of $16.41 and a 1-year high of $28.94.
Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $67.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.02 million. Insmed had a negative return on equity of 319.03% and a negative net margin of 179.37%. On average, analysts predict that Insmed will post -3.65 EPS for the current year.
Insmed Company Profile
Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Insmed (INSM)
- Is it Time to Take a Bite into Domino’s Pizza?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/12 – 12/16
- Which Two Bluechip Tech Companies Have Raised Their Guidance?
- Should You Worry About Elon Musk Selling His Tesla Shares?
- Can Tractor Supply Stock Surge Past Cup-With-Handle Buy Point?
Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.