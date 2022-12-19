International Paper (NYSE:IP) Holdings Trimmed by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP trimmed its position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,372 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 517 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in International Paper were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norwood Financial Corp grew its position in International Paper by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 1,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. grew its position in International Paper by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 93,302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,958,000 after purchasing an additional 9,978 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new position in International Paper during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $491,000. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc grew its position in International Paper by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 63,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 10,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Bank grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 193,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,132,000 after acquiring an additional 34,641 shares in the last quarter. 85.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Paper alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on IP shares. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of International Paper from $46.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of International Paper from $46.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of International Paper from $37.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of International Paper from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.44.

International Paper Stock Down 2.5 %

IP stock opened at $35.61 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a PE ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. International Paper has a 1 year low of $30.69 and a 1 year high of $50.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.91.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 9.14%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is 35.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other International Paper news, SVP Thomas J. Plath sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,798,308. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Thomas J. Plath sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,798,308. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total transaction of $252,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 101,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,429,853.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

About International Paper

(Get Rating)

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.