InTrack Investment Management Inc Sells 488 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

InTrack Investment Management Inc lowered its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 488 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 1.5% of InTrack Investment Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Peoples Financial Services CORP. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% during the third quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 37,336 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,219,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.9% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 418,004 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $47,236,000 after acquiring an additional 11,761 shares during the period. American Research & Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% during the third quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 59,446 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,717,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 7.0% during the third quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 6,635 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, Single Point Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 75.7% during the third quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 9,518 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $172.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.29.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total value of $59,597.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 114,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,141,182.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total transaction of $59,597.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,141,182.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total transaction of $164,604.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,147,508. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 303,468 shares of company stock worth $11,098,019. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $87.86 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $99.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.36. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.87 and a 1-year high of $172.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $896.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.64, a P/E/G ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The company had revenue of $127.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

