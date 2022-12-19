Ipsen S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Ipsen S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPSEY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $108.75.

IPSEY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oddo Bhf cut shares of Ipsen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Ipsen from €107.00 ($112.63) to €108.00 ($113.68) in a research report on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Ipsen from €102.00 ($107.37) to €107.00 ($112.63) in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ipsen from €84.00 ($88.42) to €86.00 ($90.53) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Cheuvreux raised shares of Ipsen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €110.00 ($115.79) price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th.

Ipsen stock opened at $25.95 on Monday. Ipsen has a fifty-two week low of $21.17 and a fifty-two week high of $32.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.66.

Ipsen SA operates as a biopharmaceutical company worldwide. The company provides drugs in the areas of oncology, neuroscience, gastroenterology, cognitive disorders, and rare diseases. It offers Somatuline for neuroendocrine tumors and acromegaly; Decapeptyl for the treatment of advanced metastatic prostate cancer; Cabometyx for renal cell and second-line hepatocellular carcinoma; Onivyde for second-line metastatic pancreatic cancer; Dysport for motor muscular disorders and medical aesthetics; NutropinAq for growth failure in children due to growth hormone (GH) deficiency, turner syndrome, chronic renal failure, and GH deficiency in adults; and Increlex for growth failure in children and adolescents.

