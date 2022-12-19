iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Position Trimmed by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV decreased its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 75.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,654 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEI. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.0% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 402,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,118,000 after purchasing an additional 64,171 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 30,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,742,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN bought a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $213,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 52.9% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Associated Banc Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $398,000.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $116.57 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.89. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $112.26 and a one year high of $129.45.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.192 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. This is a positive change from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

(Get Rating)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

