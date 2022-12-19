iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Stock Position Lessened by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,368 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EFA. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 575.4% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $65.42 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.59. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.61 and a fifty-two week high of $80.04.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

