iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Sold by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP cut its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 483 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,506,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,130,000 after purchasing an additional 723,619 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 7,201.5% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,608,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 12,435,989 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 19.5% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,827,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442,788 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,470,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,337,000 after purchasing an additional 192,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,524,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,681,000 after purchasing an additional 47,712 shares in the last quarter.

EFG opened at $84.60 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.16. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

