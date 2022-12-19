iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Sold by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 4,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. TIAA FSB boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 307,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,964,000 after acquiring an additional 86,617 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 133,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,873,000 after acquiring an additional 17,274 shares during the period. HighTower Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $486,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 131.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the period.

Shares of QUAL stock opened at $114.57 on Monday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $113.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.36.

