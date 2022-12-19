iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Bought by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,363 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $520,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 196,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,358,000 after acquiring an additional 71,673 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 33.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 23.5% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 15,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 62.5% during the first quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $67.45 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.01. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $60.73 and a one year high of $83.57.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

