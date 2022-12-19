iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Holdings Increased by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC

180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 25.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,668 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,352 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOVT. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 218.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 22,042 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 55,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 13,690 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 4,560,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,608,000 after acquiring an additional 543,532 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 16.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 566,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,106,000 after purchasing an additional 80,374 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 222.7% during the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 131,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,275,000 after purchasing an additional 90,741 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

BATS:GOVT opened at $23.22 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.33.

