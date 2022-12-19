Ivanhoe Electric Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire on December 26th (NYSEAMERICAN:IE)

Ivanhoe Electric’s (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Get Rating) lock-up period will expire on Monday, December 26th. Ivanhoe Electric had issued 14,388,000 shares in its public offering on June 28th. The total size of the offering was $169,059,000 based on an initial share price of $11.75. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

Separately, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Ivanhoe Electric in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

IE opened at 14.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.18, a current ratio of 9.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Ivanhoe Electric has a fifty-two week low of 7.01 and a fifty-two week high of 15.53.

Ivanhoe Electric ( NYSEAMERICAN:IE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported -0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.19 by -0.24. The company had revenue of 1.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 1.50 million. Equities analysts predict that Ivanhoe Electric will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ivanhoe Electric news, major shareholder I-Pulse Inc. sold 416,666 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of 8.00, for a total value of 3,333,328.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,755,495 shares of the company's stock, valued at 78,043,960. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert M. Friedland purchased 422,767 shares of Ivanhoe Electric stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of 9.85 per share, with a total value of 4,164,254.95. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 9,385,324 shares of the company's stock, valued at 92,445,441.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Ivanhoe Electric during the second quarter worth $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Ivanhoe Electric by 72.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,270 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Ivanhoe Electric during the third quarter worth $27,000. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its stake in Ivanhoe Electric by 122.4% in the third quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 5,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Ivanhoe Electric in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.34% of the company’s stock.

Ivanhoe Electric Inc operates as a mineral exploration and development company in the United States. It operates through Critical Metals, Technology, and Energy Storage. The company holds 84.6% interests in the Tintic copper-gold project covering an area of 65 square kilometers located in Utah. It also holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Santa Cruz copper project covering an area of 77.59 square kilometers located in Arizona; 75% interest in the Hog Heaven silver-gold-copper project covering an area of 24.2 square kilometers located in Montana; and 60% interest in the Ivory Coast project covering an area of 1,125 square kilometers located in the Ivory Coast.

