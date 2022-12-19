J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Shares Sold by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS trimmed its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,303 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $2,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,260,000 after buying an additional 7,636 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1,809.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 210 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,379 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 260,943 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,090,000 after purchasing an additional 59,321 shares during the period. 73.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Shelley Simpson sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total value of $1,302,140.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,630 shares in the company, valued at $14,440,732.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Spencer Frazier sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.16, for a total value of $177,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,060 shares in the company, valued at $542,109.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shelley Simpson sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total transaction of $1,302,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,440,732.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Price Performance

JBHT opened at $178.65 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.13. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.92 and a fifty-two week high of $218.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $175.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 30.61%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is currently 16.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on JBHT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $210.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $230.00 to $228.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services to $194.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, J.B. Hunt Transport Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.59.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

See Also

