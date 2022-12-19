Jamieson Wellness Inc. (TSE:JWEL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Jamieson Wellness Inc. (TSE:JWEL – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$43.91.

JWEL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$46.00 to C$41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. TD Securities raised shares of Jamieson Wellness from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and set a C$50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$45.00 to C$42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Jamieson Wellness Stock Performance

TSE:JWEL opened at C$35.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$33.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$35.04. Jamieson Wellness has a twelve month low of C$31.62 and a twelve month high of C$41.06. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.42.

Jamieson Wellness Announces Dividend

Jamieson Wellness Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Jamieson Wellness’s payout ratio is 51.24%.

Jamieson Wellness Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells natural health products in Canada and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The Jamieson Brands segment offers health products for humans, including vitamins, herbals, and mineral nutritional supplements; and over-the-counter remedies under the Jamieson and Lorna Vanderhaeghe brands, as well as sports nutrition products under the Progressive, Precision, and Iron Vegan brands.

