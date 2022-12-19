KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Shares Sold by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its stake in KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,969 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 531 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in KB Home were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KBH. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of KB Home by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,446 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of KB Home by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 186,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,029,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of KB Home by 14.2% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,366 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of KB Home in the first quarter worth $219,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of KB Home in the first quarter worth $570,000. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KB Home alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Albert Z. Praw sold 29,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.77, for a total transaction of $856,684.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 143,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,124,553.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KB Home Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KBH opened at $32.16 on Monday. KB Home has a fifty-two week low of $24.78 and a fifty-two week high of $50.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.57.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The construction company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.17. KB Home had a return on equity of 23.95% and a net margin of 11.67%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that KB Home will post 9.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KB Home Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Barclays raised their target price on KB Home from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on KB Home in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on KB Home from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised KB Home from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KB Home currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.85.

KB Home Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.