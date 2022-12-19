Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Shares Purchased by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 193.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,116 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KDP. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 105.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,707,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,015,000 after buying an additional 16,279,787 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 2nd quarter valued at about $289,804,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 42,626,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,560,000 after buying an additional 7,736,174 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,026,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,858,108,000 after buying an additional 3,853,922 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,648,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,462,000 after buying an additional 3,536,842 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $36.07 on Monday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a one year low of $33.35 and a one year high of $41.31. The company has a market cap of $51.08 billion, a PE ratio of 28.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.99.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 13.38%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KDP. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Truist Financial lowered shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Keurig Dr Pepper currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.88.

Insider Transactions at Keurig Dr Pepper

In related news, Chairman Robert James Gamgort sold 54,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $2,065,376.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 4,073,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,805,692. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 547,300 shares of company stock valued at $20,671,759. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

