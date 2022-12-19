KeyCorp Weighs in on Nucor Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:NUE)

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp increased their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Nucor in a report released on Thursday, December 15th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $11.00 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $10.85. The consensus estimate for Nucor’s current full-year earnings is $28.17 per share.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Nucor from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Nucor from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nucor in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Nucor to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Nucor from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.11.

Shares of NYSE:NUE opened at $133.60 on Monday. Nucor has a 12-month low of $88.50 and a 12-month high of $187.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $34.27 billion, a PE ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $138.30 and a 200 day moving average of $128.25.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.05. Nucor had a net margin of 19.93% and a return on equity of 51.03%. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is an increase from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.29%.

In related news, EVP Gregory J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.29, for a total transaction of $411,870.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,802,582.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP John J. Hollatz sold 2,450 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.40, for a total transaction of $329,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,282 shares in the company, valued at $7,026,700.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.29, for a total value of $411,870.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,802,582.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Nucor by 133.3% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Nucor by 14,509.4% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,061,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,033,911 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 290.2% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. 79.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

