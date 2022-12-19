Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Acquired by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,183 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,386,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,372,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481,780 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,228,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,127 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,910,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.36% of the company’s stock.
Kimberly-Clark Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $135.32 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $126.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.17. The company has a market capitalization of $45.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.42. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $108.74 and a 1 year high of $145.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.46.
Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.88%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have recently commented on KMB shares. Barclays raised their price target on Kimberly-Clark to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.62.
Kimberly-Clark Company Profile
Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.
