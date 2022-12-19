Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lowered its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,371 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

NYSE:KMB opened at $135.32 on Monday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $108.74 and a 12 month high of $145.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $126.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08. The firm has a market cap of $45.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.42.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 250.21% and a net margin of 8.84%. Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KMB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com cut Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays upped their price target on Kimberly-Clark to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.62.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.