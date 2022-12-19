Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Stock Holdings Boosted by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,068,389 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,711 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $17,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 136.2% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 644.5% during the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 1,906 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 40.7% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $17.69 on Monday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.01 and a twelve month high of $20.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $39.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.87.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.04). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinder Morgan

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $27,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $435,942. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $82,050. 12.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KMI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.22.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Featured Stories

