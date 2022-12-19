Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEAW) Short Interest Update

Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEAW – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a drop of 10.9% from the November 15th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Trading of Landsea Homes

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Landsea Homes stock. Fort Baker Capital Management LP raised its position in Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEAW – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 750,876 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,542 shares during the quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP’s holdings in Landsea Homes were worth $172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Landsea Homes Trading Down 6.6 %

NASDAQ LSEAW opened at $0.11 on Monday. Landsea Homes has a 52 week low of $0.09 and a 52 week high of $0.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.16.

