Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,229 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Amazon.com by 800.0% during the 1st quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 18 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $150,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 916.7% in the first quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 61 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Union Investments & Development Ltd. grew its position in Amazon.com by 62.5% during the first quarter. Union Investments & Development Ltd. now owns 65 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $118.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $164.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.29.

Amazon.com Price Performance

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $87.86 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $896.32 billion, a PE ratio of 80.64, a P/E/G ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.94. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.87 and a 52-week high of $172.94.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $127.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.47 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $5,902,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,178,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,753,086.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total value of $59,597.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 114,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,141,182.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $5,902,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,178,445 shares in the company, valued at $334,753,086.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 303,468 shares of company stock worth $11,098,019. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Articles

