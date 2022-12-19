LENSAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNSR) Short Interest Update

LENSAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNSR – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 49,600 shares, a growth of 6.2% from the November 15th total of 46,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

LENSAR Stock Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ:LNSR opened at $2.90 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.97 million, a PE ratio of -1.36 and a beta of -0.34. LENSAR has a 52-week low of $2.87 and a 52-week high of $8.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.44.

Institutional Trading of LENSAR

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LENSAR by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 433,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after purchasing an additional 26,117 shares in the last quarter. DCF Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of LENSAR by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 296,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its position in shares of LENSAR by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 57,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 7,050 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of LENSAR by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LENSAR in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.71% of the company’s stock.

LENSAR Company Profile

LENSAR, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on designing, developing, and marketing a femtosecond laser system for the treatment of cataracts and the management of pre-existing or surgically induced corneal astigmatism. Its LENSAR Laser System incorporates a range of proprietary technologies designed to assist the surgeon in obtaining visual outcomes, efficiency, and reproducibility by providing imaging, procedure planning, design, and precision.

