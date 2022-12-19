Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Posted by on Dec 19th, 2022

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LIGet Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.05.

LI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Li Auto from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Li Auto from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. CLSA reduced their target price on shares of Li Auto from $49.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday. DBS Vickers began coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research note on Monday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Li Auto in a research note on Monday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.66 price objective on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Li Auto

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Li Auto by 137.9% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 325,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,226,000 after acquiring an additional 188,828 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Li Auto in the 1st quarter worth approximately $260,000. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Li Auto by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Li Auto in the first quarter worth $243,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Li Auto by 16.6% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 253,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,530,000 after acquiring an additional 36,000 shares during the last quarter. 21.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Li Auto Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of LI stock opened at $20.45 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.72. Li Auto has a 12-month low of $12.52 and a 12-month high of $41.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $21.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.52 and a beta of 0.58.

Li Auto Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE, a six-seat smart electric sport utility vehicle that is equipped with smart vehicle solutions, navigation on ADAS, and automatic emergency breaking functionalities.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI)

Receive News & Ratings for Li Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li Auto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.