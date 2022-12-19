Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.05.

LI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Li Auto from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Li Auto from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. CLSA reduced their target price on shares of Li Auto from $49.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday. DBS Vickers began coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research note on Monday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Li Auto in a research note on Monday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.66 price objective on the stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Li Auto by 137.9% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 325,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,226,000 after acquiring an additional 188,828 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Li Auto in the 1st quarter worth approximately $260,000. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Li Auto by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Li Auto in the first quarter worth $243,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Li Auto by 16.6% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 253,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,530,000 after acquiring an additional 36,000 shares during the last quarter. 21.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LI stock opened at $20.45 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.72. Li Auto has a 12-month low of $12.52 and a 12-month high of $41.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $21.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.52 and a beta of 0.58.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE, a six-seat smart electric sport utility vehicle that is equipped with smart vehicle solutions, navigation on ADAS, and automatic emergency breaking functionalities.

