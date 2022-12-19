Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) EVP John Christopher Kennedy Sells 1,500 Shares

Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.79, for a total transaction of $46,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,145.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Lincoln National Trading Down 5.4 %

Lincoln National stock opened at $29.17 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.65 and a 200-day moving average of $45.81. Lincoln National Co. has a one year low of $29.02 and a one year high of $76.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.74.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($10.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($12.16). Lincoln National had a negative net margin of 10.52% and a negative return on equity of 6.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post -4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln National Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.17%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -14.94%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Sunday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America lowered shares of Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Lincoln National from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Lincoln National from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lincoln National

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LNC. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Lincoln National by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,443,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $414,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628,081 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Lincoln National by 243.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,568,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112,215 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Lincoln National by 422.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 963,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,064,000 after acquiring an additional 779,247 shares during the period. Prana Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Lincoln National by 437.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 880,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,676,000 after acquiring an additional 716,860 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Lincoln National by 192.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 893,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,767,000 after acquiring an additional 587,419 shares during the period. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lincoln National Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.