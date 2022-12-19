Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.67.
Several brokerages have commented on LQDA. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Liquidia to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Liquidia in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Liquidia from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st.
Shares of NASDAQ:LQDA opened at $5.94 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.28. Liquidia has a one year low of $3.26 and a one year high of $8.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $383.10 million, a PE ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 0.24.
Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.
