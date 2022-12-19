LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Short Interest Update

LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,250,000 shares, a drop of 11.0% from the November 15th total of 5,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on LivePerson in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on LivePerson in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. B. Riley lowered their price target on LivePerson from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on LivePerson to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.92.

LivePerson Price Performance

Shares of LPSN opened at $10.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $814.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.82 and a 200-day moving average of $12.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.23. LivePerson has a 52 week low of $7.96 and a 52 week high of $37.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LivePerson

LivePerson ( NASDAQ:LPSN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $129.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.08 million. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 105.40% and a negative net margin of 45.31%. As a group, analysts forecast that LivePerson will post -2 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 46.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of LivePerson by 407.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,811 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 2,257 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of LivePerson by 67.4% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of LivePerson by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co lifted its position in shares of LivePerson by 12,723.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 4,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 4,326 shares during the last quarter. 88.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LivePerson

LivePerson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conversational commerce software and Gainshare solutions. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

Featured Stories

