LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.00.
Several brokerages have issued reports on RAMP. Benchmark began coverage on shares of LiveRamp in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LiveRamp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
Insider Transactions at LiveRamp
In related news, CTO Mohsin Hussain sold 7,332 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total transaction of $162,183.84. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 112,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,499,294.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
LiveRamp Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE RAMP opened at $22.66 on Monday. LiveRamp has a 52-week low of $15.37 and a 52-week high of $51.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.01 and a beta of 1.12.
About LiveRamp
LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers RampID, a true people-based identifier; Safe Haven, an enterprise data enablement platform; LiveRamp Data Marketplace, a solution that seamlessly connects data owners' audience data across the marketing ecosystem; and AbiliTec, an offline identity resolution platform.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LiveRamp (RAMP)
- Is it Time to Take a Bite into Domino’s Pizza?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/12 – 12/16
- Which Two Bluechip Tech Companies Have Raised Their Guidance?
- Should You Worry About Elon Musk Selling His Tesla Shares?
- Can Tractor Supply Stock Surge Past Cup-With-Handle Buy Point?
Receive News & Ratings for LiveRamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveRamp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.