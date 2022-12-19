LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.00.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RAMP. Benchmark began coverage on shares of LiveRamp in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LiveRamp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

In related news, CTO Mohsin Hussain sold 7,332 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total transaction of $162,183.84. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 112,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,499,294.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RAMP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in LiveRamp by 31.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 4,886 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 14.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 4.9% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 7.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 161,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,020,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 46.3% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 8,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. 96.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RAMP opened at $22.66 on Monday. LiveRamp has a 52-week low of $15.37 and a 52-week high of $51.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.01 and a beta of 1.12.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers RampID, a true people-based identifier; Safe Haven, an enterprise data enablement platform; LiveRamp Data Marketplace, a solution that seamlessly connects data owners' audience data across the marketing ecosystem; and AbiliTec, an offline identity resolution platform.

