loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1.83.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LDI shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on loanDepot from $3.25 to $2.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 21st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of loanDepot from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of loanDepot from $1.70 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of loanDepot from $1.50 to $1.25 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of loanDepot from $2.25 to $1.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday.
Insider Transactions at loanDepot
In other loanDepot news, insider Jeffrey Michael Dergurahian sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.57, for a total value of $157,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,942,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,330,461.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Patrick J. Flanagan sold 95,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.35, for a total transaction of $128,653.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 492,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,463.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey Michael Dergurahian sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.57, for a total transaction of $157,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,942,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,330,461.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,890,598 shares of company stock valued at $2,813,555 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 88.65% of the company’s stock.
loanDepot Price Performance
LDI opened at $1.61 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. loanDepot has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $5.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.64. The stock has a market cap of $506.23 million, a P/E ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 2.21.
loanDepot Company Profile
loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.
